EL TORNEO SE CORTARÁ EL 9 DE DICIEMBRE SUPERLIGA

Ya están días y horarios de las últimas 3 fechas del año

Cronograma completo:

Fecha 14

Sábado 23 de noviembre

19.40 Defensa y Justicia – Lanús

19.40 Huracán – Central Córdoba

21.45 Atlético Tucumán – San Lorenzo

Domingo 24 de noviembre

17.10 Boca – Unión

19.40 Banfield – Vélez

19.40 Gimnasia – Arsenal

21.45 Talleres – Racing

Lunes 25 de noviembre

19.00 Patronato – Godoy Cruz

19.00 Colón – Estudiantes

21.10 Argentinos – Newell’s

21.10 Rosario Central – Aldosivi

Domingo 19 de enero

19.10 Independiente – River

Fecha 15

Viernes 29 de noviembre

19.00 Banfield – Gimnasia

21.10 Racing – Defensa y Justicia

Sábado 30 de noviembre

17.35 Estudiantes – Atlético Tucumán

19.40 Boca – Argentinos

21.45 Newell’s – River

Domingo 1 de diciembre

17.10 San Lorenzo – Patronato

19.40 Vélez – Colón

19.40 Godoy Cruz – Talleres

21.45 Central Córdoba – Rosario Central

21.45 Aldosivi – Independiente

Lunes 2 de diciembre

19.00 Arsenal – Lanús

21.10 Unión – Huracán

Fecha 16

Viernes 6 de diciembre

19.00 Colón – Aldosivi

21.10 Independiente – Banfield

Sábado 7 de diciembre

17.35 Huracán – Arsenal

19.40 Atlético Tucumán – Newell’s

19.40 Talleres – Unión

21.45 Lanús – Racing

Domingo 8 de diciembre

17.35 Gimnasia – Central Córdoba

17.35 Defensa y Justicia – Godoy Cruz

19.40 Rosario Central – Boca

21.45 River – San Lorenzo

Lunes 9 de diciembre

19.00 Patronato – Vélez

21.10 Argentinos – Estudiantes 

