Ya están días y horarios de las últimas 3 fechas del año

Cronograma completo:
Fecha 14
Sábado 23 de noviembre
19.40 Defensa y Justicia – Lanús
19.40 Huracán – Central Córdoba
21.45 Atlético Tucumán – San Lorenzo
Domingo 24 de noviembre
17.10 Boca – Unión
19.40 Banfield – Vélez
19.40 Gimnasia – Arsenal
21.45 Talleres – Racing
Lunes 25 de noviembre
19.00 Patronato – Godoy Cruz
19.00 Colón – Estudiantes
21.10 Argentinos – Newell’s
21.10 Rosario Central – Aldosivi
Domingo 19 de enero
19.10 Independiente – River
Fecha 15
Viernes 29 de noviembre
19.00 Banfield – Gimnasia
21.10 Racing – Defensa y Justicia
Sábado 30 de noviembre
17.35 Estudiantes – Atlético Tucumán
19.40 Boca – Argentinos
21.45 Newell’s – River
Domingo 1 de diciembre
17.10 San Lorenzo – Patronato
19.40 Vélez – Colón
19.40 Godoy Cruz – Talleres
21.45 Central Córdoba – Rosario Central
21.45 Aldosivi – Independiente
Lunes 2 de diciembre
19.00 Arsenal – Lanús
21.10 Unión – Huracán
Fecha 16
Viernes 6 de diciembre
19.00 Colón – Aldosivi
21.10 Independiente – Banfield
Sábado 7 de diciembre
17.35 Huracán – Arsenal
19.40 Atlético Tucumán – Newell’s
19.40 Talleres – Unión
21.45 Lanús – Racing
Domingo 8 de diciembre
17.35 Gimnasia – Central Córdoba
17.35 Defensa y Justicia – Godoy Cruz
19.40 Rosario Central – Boca
21.45 River – San Lorenzo
Lunes 9 de diciembre
19.00 Patronato – Vélez
21.10 Argentinos – Estudiantes
