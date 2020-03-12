Upcoming UN Conference warns of “unprecedented loss of biodiversity”

UN REPORT WILL ALERT ABOUT BIODIVERSITY SUFFERING AN “UNPRECEDENTED” LOSS IN HUMAN HISTORY

On 18 May, the Convention on Biological Diversity will present its fifth Global Biodiversity Outlook report in Montreal.

According to the UN, which is organizing the meeting, the document will recommend actions needed to protect nature, ecosystems and the contribution that nature makes to humanity.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive director of the Convention, said the report will make it clear “that biodiversity losses are occurring at unprecedented levels”.

She said that: “We need to take urgent and concerted action to get the world we want and set global priorities on how, when and where to protect biodiversity”.

The basis of the report is that “nature is being degraded at an unprecedented level and speed” and that one million species of plants and animals, out of an estimated eight million, are currently under threat of extinction.

Mrema also announced that negotiations will be held for the Rome 2030 Summit “to ensure that no net loss occurs in the area and integrity of freshwater, marine and terrestrial ecosystems”.

Among the document, other issues, it will promote “the effective participation of indigenous and local communities.

The publication of the “Outlook Report” in May will precede the 15th Conference of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity – COP15 – which is scheduled for October in the Chinese city of Kunming this year.

With the best expectations, it is expected that an agreement will be reached among the countries for the objectives to be reached by 2030 in a context where more and more expert voices denounce the accelerated process of environmental destruction that the planet is going through.