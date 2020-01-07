Two CONICET scientist to be incorporated of the World Academy of Science

TWO CONICET SCIENTISTS TO BE INCORPORATED AS MEMBERS OF THE WORLD ACADEMY OF SCIENCE

The World Academy of Science (TWAS) has published a list of the 36 new academic members who will join it from this year.

The select group includes seven South Americans – five from Brazil – and two from Argentina. They are the scientists Noemí Zaritzky and Rosa Erra-Balsells, ad honorem senior researchers of CONICET at the Center for Research and Development in Food Cryotechnology, and the Center for Research in Carbohydrates, of the National University of Buenos Aires.

THE ARGENTINE INSTITUTE OF ASTRONOMY AND SPACE PHYSICS CELEBRATED ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY

In 1969 the Institute of Astronomy and Physics of Space was born, which depends on the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) and the University of Buenos Aires.

At the height of the space age, it was born on the initiative of Dr. Jorge Sahade with the mission of conducting research in the field of sciences of the universo, as well as training of young researchers.

FRANCE DISTINGUISHES ARGENTINE RESEARCHER FROM CONICET FOR HER CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE FIELDS OF EDUCATION AND CULTURE

Historian Noemi Goldman was awarded the honorary title Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques (Knight of the Order of Academic Palms) by the French Ministry of National Education and Youth.

Goldman is a senior researcher at the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) and director of the Institute of Argentine and American History “Dr. Emilio Ravignani”, which is part of the University of Buenos Aires.