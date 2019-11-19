Too high doses of this vitamin can be harmful.

in addition to classes, we have a large map of the world on which I look every day and realize that I have friends all over the world. My roommate came from Barbados and India “- reports Dagmara Franczak from Suwalki, now a student at UWC Costa Rica. Matthew King went to Bialystok Worth School, a private school near London. “All the classrooms are equipped with necessary teaching aids and interactive whiteboards. With this chemistry class really carry out the experience and lessons of French watch and analyze scenes from the French. The school offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

Eight meeting of pianos and other instruments music, where you can practice at any time of the day, two choirs, orchestra and various ensembles allow you to grow musically. Theater, workshops plastic allow for artistic development. a large number of fields for rugby and football, tennis and squash courts, sports hall, fitness and many others create excellent conditions for physical development. the school is very international. of course, the British are the largest group, but the school is no shortage of other nationalities, learn Chinese here, Germans, Italians and Spaniards “- opowiada.W 2012-2014, scholarship they will be able to study in the following ch schools UWC: UWC Adriatic (Italy), Red Cross Nordic UWC (Norway), Li Po Chun UWC (Hong Kong), UWC Costa Rica (Costa Rica), the UWC in Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), UWC Maastricht (Netherlands) and selected private schools in the UK and Austria. Science ends with final exams international International Baccalaureate (IB) school final exams the UWC and “A-Levels” in British schools. Candidates should learn in the first grade of secondary school must have a minimum 4.5 grade point average and test score lower secondary school (average of three parts) at least 80 percent. Also required is a good knowledge of English and proven broad interests and achievements. In the period 1991-2010, after graduating from high school 75 percent.

Society fellows continued their education at foreign universities, mainly in the UK and the US, and 25 per cent. of them were students of the top ten universities in the world, including Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge. Submissions can be sent until 15 January 2012. From the website www.uwc.org.plnależy download the application form, then fill it in electronic version and send it as an attachment to the e-mail address: kwalifikacje@uwc.org.pl. Detailed contest rules were posted on the Association of Schools of the United World. prof. Paul Czartoryski: www.uwc.org.pl. Holiday workshop “Public presentation of science – practical guidelines” will lead Viktor Niedzicki, television and radio journalist, author of the popular programs “Laboratory”, “Kitchen” or “Nobel Prize for the Pole.” It will be taught how to behave in front of the camera and at the press conference, explain how not to lose the opportunity to make a good first impression, tell, what to look for when dealing with the media. The training will take place in two stages: on July 6 for students and doctoral students of the Jagiellonian University, and on July 7 for the university staff.

The workshops are organized in the Center of Innovation Technology Transfer and University Development at ul. Czapski 4. The classes are free but places are limited. And you can register here. Labor Ministry stresses that external examinations seem to those who have completed 18 years, but they do not teach in any school. They prepare yourself and join the tests carried out by the regional examination commission. Acceding to them, people can get a certificate of completion of primary school, middle school or high school ogólnokształcącego.Oprócz external examinations candidates entitled to six days of paid educational leave to employees joining the matriculation exams.

Ministry of Labor emphasizes that examinations are capable of providing a leaving certificate after graduating from high school, technical college or a four-three-year technical college for graduates of vocational schools. Entitles everyone to leave the school leaving examinations, which joins pracownik.Resort work also clarified the term “examinations confirming vocational qualifications”. Employees seem to them to get a diploma certifying professional skills after completing among others basic vocational schools, four-year and three-year technical technical college for vocational school graduates. People who join such exams is the last group that is entitled to six days off. This entitlement also in a situation where the rules require an examination, the employee received a specific professional qualification (eg. Electricity) .Ministerstwo stresses that the paid days off employee has the right during the session in college. Working students can take advantage of training leave 21 days, but only in the last year of studies.

Labor Ministry recalls, however, that the holiday is entitled to the same extent regardless of the type of study that has taken a subordinate. Therefore entitled to free the last year of studies in both undergraduate and graduate, and podyplomowych.MPiPS further informs that the training leave can not be used by people attending the courses that do not end exams. Is not entitled to it, even when training organizer alone decides that it ends up exam (even if it called extramural or confirming vocational qualifications) 6 days of training leave are entitled to workers joining the external examinations, matriculation or zawodowych.21 days of training leave are entitled to workers the last year of studies. As university argues, these proposals may mean in the case of liquidation of the AMU centers, among others, Pila, Ostrow Wielkopolski, Koscian and Gniezno. Ministry of Science argues that the proposed changes are aimed at improving the quality of education and more durable, and not temporary, the involvement of such units at the local university educational landscape. In the seven centers of long distance Poznan University studying several thousand people.

As told PAP vice-rector. Education professor. Krzysztof Krasowski, the issue of their possible liquidation can be a serious problem for the AMU. “Our university still in the 90s adopted an open policy + + carry the torch throughout almost the entire western Polish. Project Act from the beginning assumed solutions, which we considered to be dangerous and that we tried impact. The remaining case of liquidation didactic centers,” – he said. As explained, according to the draft law within one year of its entry into force, which is planned for next year, the university must transform long distance unit in the departments or branches of long-distance or time is forced to liquidate these centers. “He wants it eliminated, because there is supposedly outrageously low, and they function in gruesome conditions. We must remember, however, that in Poland there are different universities.

In the case of the AMU would be unimaginable attack on our autonomy. In our town branches have invested hundreds of millions ” – He said. He recalled that soon will be put to use building scientific-educational College AMU in Pila. The value of this investment is estimated at over 45 million. zł. The university also recently received additional money provided for, among others, the development of Pila facility. “Transforming eg.

Facility in Pila in the department of nonresident is unrealistic if only because of the lack of personnel. We now have to sell it? These are opportunities to transform Europaeum Gnesnense in Gniezno, but what will happen with the other centers, it is at the moment difficult to say” – he said. AMU authorities have announced that they will have to convince their case the Ministry of Science. A spokesman for the Ministry of Science and Higher Education Bartosz Loba said that the voices of the academic community will be taken into account during the legislative work, just as it was for the last two and a half years. He emphasized that the comments on the quality of education in the centers long distance just came out of that environment. “The proposed rules are to ensure the quality of education, better availability of the right personnel for the students and an adequate level of infrastructure in these centers, long distance.

If the university will continue to educate wanted there, in a more advanced formula that guarantees good level of education” – told PAP Bartosz Loba. He added that the reform program introduces extraordinary autonomy for universities and a number of new mechanisms of university management, including greater powers for rectors, also in the creation of research centers with other units. “Such investments are very valuable, and the more it is worth, that institutions consider the creation of a complete formula for education, the branches or departments, thus ensuring a more stable and long-term commitment to the local education market – also in the context of building the academic staff on the basis of a smaller resort and not – as is the case now in most cases – to ensure visiting lecturers “- told PAP. The bill also provided for the liquidation of the so-called. common units which, according to the AMU authorities, could weigh on the future of the Collegium Polonicum in Slubice – common units of the Poznan University and the University Viadrina in Frankfurt. Science Ministry spokesman said that the current draft law took place during the public consultation and the Collegium Polonicum off this unit will be able to operate under the same principles. Finnish scientists have studied in the years 1978 to 1980 levels of vitamin D in the blood of 3 thousand. people, then watched them for 30 years. As it turned out, in the group with the lowest levels of vitamin D in the blood Parkinson’s disease risk was three times higher than for people with the most witaminy.Choroba Parkinson’s is a progressive disease of the central nervous system.

In the brain, the patient’s nerve cells disappear so-called substantia nigra that produce dopamine, which is involved in the process of transferring the information to the brain part involved in regulating functions mięśni.Kliniczne symptoms appear only when it comes to the death of approx. 80 percent of the dopamine-producing cells . Usually it manifests itself in at least two of the side, forming the so-called. Parkinson’s syndrome: slowdown mobility, rest tremor, increased muscle tone, impaired posture and equilibrium. There are difficulties with the execution of precise movements, sometimes a specific kind of trembling fingers and thumb referred to as “shooting pills”, gait disturbance – small shuffling treads and the absence of balancing the upper limbs, impaired balance, frequent falls, indistinct, silent speech, lack of facial expressions twarzy.Witamina D is mainly known for its role in the absorption of calcium and bone formation. The new research also points to its importance for the immune system.

Probably also prevents the destruction of nerve cells that occurs during illness Parkinsona.Większość this vitamin produced in exposed skin to sunlight, some comes from foods (fatty fish, milk and grain products). With age, the skin synthesis of vitamin goes increasingly rebellious. There appears to be optimal for bone vitamin D levels in the blood to 30 nanograms per milliliter. It is not known, however, what level is best for the brain. Too high doses of this vitamin can be harmful. Teachers suggest that the questions are extremely complex and incomprehensible.

They complain also that the test came too late. Especially in the exam this school year for the first time will be held under the new rules. In addition, CKE completely forgotten about students with disabilities and for them a sample sheet has not been published without wcale.Pytania podstawyO that in this school year, high school students will write the exam under the new rules, it has been known for several years. Until now, the students solved the tests according to the old, well-known methods. – Guides with new test kits appeared only now and have seen that students require a completely different way of thinking – says the teacher of physics, one of Warsaw’s gimnazjów.Kolejny the problem is that in the section on physics students are expected to know a particular course of conduct experiments . – It is known that each teacher is doing them differently. For this reason, even good students can put on that, contrary to the answer key – says nauczycielka.Inni educators emphasize that although the core curriculum assumes the obligation to make yourself a dozen students experience in most schools it is a fiction, because classes are too numerous . To make matters worse in the test in physics questions are tricky and subtle nuances so that students have the right not to notice them. And worse, there will be issues that do not exist in the core curriculum or because of the small number of hours of physics are discussed pobieżnie.Uczeń says masakraNauczyciele also complain about the Polish language test. Malgorzata Wojtkowiak-Janasik from high school in Bojanów says that the essay topic was formulated too intricately, in addition teach students on questions of grammar. – But the most shocking is i need help with my homework online that no published sheet for students with disabilities – he says.

They need more time to prepare, and according to the guidelines of the Ministry, conducting classes with them, you have to reduce wymagania.Wyniki test test carried out by the publishing house Zamkor confirmed the worst predictions teachers. It turns out that the students do not know how to plan experiments, read and understand or relate theory to reality. Students with a trial exam speak bluntly: “massacre”. – Reading test, I had the impression that for two years I learned something else – says a high school student from Warsaw dwudziestkitrójki. In turn, in the Malopolska region outraged students gather signatures for a petition to write the test according to the old rules. Their letter is at the end of the month to hit the Ministry of Education. They argue that they are not prepared to forms of assessment, which was proposed in the new exams. What is the Ministry of Education?

He did not answer the question of why the sample sheet appeared so late. It indicates that the task could be found in the booklet secondary year. A sheet for students with disabilities appear, but only in the middle grudnia.Prof. Marek Rocki – head of the State Commission AkredytacyjnejNowa formula exam should go to students and teachers, she started a reform program: in 2009. Rather than half a year before the test. However, the formula for the exam, the examiner decides. Teachers and students have the right to protest if the requirements are incompatible with the core curriculum.

If the number of hours is insufficient to fulfill the requirements of the Ministry, they should inform about this before, and not the way the exam. Analysts Eurydice (EU agenda investigating the educational systems) Poland point out that it did not specify what must be done to improve the performance of students in mathematics.