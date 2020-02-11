“The Sunvalley Festival”

The 47th edition of the Valle del Sol National Festival will be held from February 22nd to 24th in Villa de Merlo, the largest tourist center in the province of San Luis, in the center-south of Argentina and about 860 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires. The festival will feature local and national artists such as Abel Pintos, Demi Carabajal or Yamila Cafrune.

Also, there will be artisan fairs and a gastronomic exhibition with regional products and artisan beer. The presentations will take place on the “Antonio Esteban Agüero” stage, named after the great poet born in the province of San Luis.

He was the author of numerous songs such as “Digo Mazamorra”, with music by Peteco Carabajal. This tune is a hpomage a tribute to one of the most basic and traditional foods of the Argentine provinces, made with boiled white corn, served with milk or sugar or alone.