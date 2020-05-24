The starting point of Argentina independence

May 25th is one of the most important national holidays in Argentina, marking the anniversary of the 1810 May Revolution, a turning point that resulted in the formation of the first government integrated by locals, after overthrowing Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros, the Spanish viceroy of the Rio de la Plata region.

This event put in motion events that let to the declaration of independence 6 years later, on July 9, 1816.

That is why this Monday is a non-working day in Argentina. The Public Radio will air a program dedicated to a new celebration of the May Revolution that our friends around the world can listen via www.rae.com.ar, that will be relaying the signal of AM 870 Radio Nacional Argentina.

From 2pm to 4pm (5pm to 7pm) Gustavo Campana will present a special program with interviews, and historical audios about the importance of this date and the different social representations from today’s perspective.

A radio drama piece will be aired: “Five Days That Shocked The Rio de la Plata”, written by Alejandro Stilman and directed by Nora Massi. This adaptation was recorded by actors and actresses while in lockdown at home. With the performances of Claudia Lapacó, Héctor Calori, Quique Pesoa and a great cast, the play goes from ancient ships of the 19th century to global instantaneous communication, an unprecedented production in the history of radio drama.