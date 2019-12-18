The oldest milongas in Buenos Aires

In the City of Buenos Aires there are numerous milongas, places where tango is danced, which open, rotating, every night of the week.

However, among so many offerings throughout the City, there are some that are only visited by fans old halls from the golden age, when Buenos Aires was considered the Paris of South America, or neighborhood clubs house a milonga in which all the dancers turn the dance floor counterclockwise.

The code is indisputably old-fashioned. The man nods his head, and if the woman responds, there is dancing at the door. The couple’s close embrace, the tango walk, the cut, the ravine, and the improvisation.

There is a general coincidence among scholars that tango was first born as a dance style and then as a musical genre, in the last decade of the XIX century. The oldest that survives in the city of Buenos Aires is the Club Sin Rumbo- La Catedral del Tango, in the neighborhood of Villa Urquiza.

In 1919, a group of friends bet money on a horse and promised that if they won, all that money would be invested to create a club. The bet horse won and they named the club after the winning animal: Sin Rumbo.

Another famous one is Club Gricel, between the neighborhoods of San Cristóbal and Balvanera. The slogan in this club is from Tuesday to Sunday, only the expert dancers and the regulars of the neighborhood step on the wooden dancefloor.

On Mondays, anyone who wants to venture to be praised for their tanguero skills on the dance floor or be discarded as soon as the tango begins when they notice that the accompanist is a novice.