The Minister talks about the post-pandemic strategy

Arroyo bets on the community to tackle the social crisis

The Ministry of Social Development of the Nation is one of the agencies in the line of fire of this combined sanitary and social crisis.

By December 2019, after a serious surge in unemployment, informal work was estimated to be at more than 40 percent. One of the unavoidable consequences of that scenario is that thousands of people throughout the country are on the verge of poverty or directly in outright destitution, amid a social and economic crisis that was deepened by the lockdown and social distancing measures.

On this, minister Daniel Arroyo talked to RAE-Argentina to the World about the contingency plan to face this situation launched by his portfolio.

He highlighted the increase of the sums credited to food-purchase cards that were distributed among two million people and he also highlighted the work carried out by soup kitchens in low-income areas, where officials calculate that food needs doubled with the outbreak and the growing joblesness.

Mr. Arroyo also stressed that the post-pandemic will have to rely on local community grass-and-roots leadership,with non-banking loans to speed up the the reconstruction of the informal economy which many Argentines are caught in.

