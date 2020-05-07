The Minister of Education highlighted the effort to keep classes going

In RAE’s new cycle “Whatsapp Group”, host Adrián Korol, director of RAE-Argentina to the World, talked to Minister of Education Nicolas Trotta.

Among various assessments regarding the results online and distance education amid the corona virus lockdown, the minister highlighted how the distribution of educational content through the Internet and media keeps on advancing, even in some places where neither of them reaches. He also stressed how important it is to share some guidelines.

/// The impact of all the effort being made by society as a whole for keeping classes going will only be known when schools are reopened. It is unthinkable to believe that educational inequality will not deepen. The World will be even more unequal after this pandemic.

The challenge lies in the capacity to respond and how long it will take for our societies and our countries to recover.