Tabcorp Blasts Australian Competition Watchdog for Siding with Tatts Merger Opposers Mr Green Casino Free Bonus Code

Tabcorp Blasts Australian Competition Watchdog for Siding with Tatts Merger Opposers

Australian gambling operator Tabcorp accused openly the Australian Consumer Commission (ACCC) of siding with opponents of its proposed A$11-billion merger with fellow gambling business Tatts Group.

Tabcorp representatives talked before the Federal Court of Australia on Thursday as part of a directions hearing. The brief hearing took place ahead of a 14-day hearings duration ahead of the Australian Competition Tribunal (ACT). The hearings are slated to begin next week and to operate through June 2. The ACT is anticipated to announce its concluding decision on the proposed merger involving the major gambling operators on June 13.

Tabcorp had formerly filed with the ACCC to review the deal and to make a competition judgment in the matter. In March, the operator announced that it would bypass the commission and would take its proposal to a higher authority, particularly the ACT. Here it's important to observe that the tribunal is presided by a Federal Court judge and it has been on a rare occasion that a merger deal is mentioned for consideration by the ACT.

Tabcorp will need to persuade the tribunal that the A$11-billion deal wouldn't have adverse effects on competition in Australia's gambling area. Three main objectors have so far talked strongly against the merger, with those being bookmaker CrownBet, mostly owned by regional casino operator Crown Resorts, Racing Victoria, considered to be the governing race authority within the State of Victoria, and the Racing.com racing and gambling news outlet. According to the three parties, there will virtually be no competition in the field, if the merger is provided the nod by competition authorities.

Cameron Moore, Tabcorp's senior counsel, stated before court that the above-mentioned three objectors were trying to protect their own interests as opposed to those of the whole gambling industry and that their evidence must be neglected through the deal's review.

Mr. Moore further noted that the ACCC had clearly sided with those opposing the deal, his claim centered on a report submitted by the commission in April. The combined Tabcorp/Tatts entity would bring numerous public benefits and annual synergies of A$130 million under the merger proposal. The benefits were rather overstated and the combined business would eliminate gambling licenses and racing broadcast rights competition as per the ACCC's report.

Despite Tabcorp's objection, CrownBet, Racing Victoria, and Racing.com will be called as witnesses throughout the upcoming hearings. In addition it became understood that they will be cross-examined by the tribunal for two-and-a-half days, unlike Tabcorp's witnesses, who will go through five-and-a-half-day cross-examination.

However, a recent wider information demand, filed by the objecting parties, that would have allowed access to Tabcorp's betting pool take-out rates and associated information, had been denied by the overseeing authorities.