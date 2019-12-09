Sweater, formed in June 1981 and begin to tour the pub trail of Buenos Aires. Solid erfomances and good reviews allowed them to record their first a lbum called “La Reserva Moral de Occidente”.

In 1983, a series of changes in the band began; Juan del Barrio and Daniel Colombres retired and Claudio Loza and Fabián Quintiero joined the band. For his second album, “Lluvia de gallinas”, his music and lyrics progress remarkably, influenced by the broad support rock legend Charly García gives to the group.

Charly, produces the next work of the band called, “20 Pretty Faces”.This album includes one of the band’s classics: “El anda diciendo” as well as a version of Manal’s “Jugo de tomate”.

The group split up in 1987, but Zabaleta brought the band together briefly in 1995 From this reunion, they release “Suéter 5”.

During 2002, “Suéter” makes a brief return to stages without much advertising, led by its leader Miguel Zavaleta.