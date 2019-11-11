Super Ratones

The group was formed in 1985 when Fernando Blanco, bass and vocals, meets Person, drums and vocals, and they decide to do something together. Blanco called Oscar Granieri, guitarist, his old schoolmate, and they began rehearsing in the garage of their home in Mar del Plata, while finishing their last year of high school.

From the beginning, Blanco and Person wrote their songs and mixed them with songs from the Beatles and old rock and roll’s from the 1950s. In 1987, they arrived for the first time in Buenos Aires to play in a tribute to Elvis. With an increasingly clear Beach Boys influence, they travel to Bariloche and Córdoba.

In 1990, they signed with an independent company and recorded their first album, “Rock de la playa”, which quickly became a hit with songs such as “¿Puede tu mono bailar a-go-go?” or “Toda la noche así” and the covers of “Bárbara Anne” and “Papa oh mow mow”.

In ’91, after an intense tour around the country they present in Obras the new album “Segundo tiempo”, which continues with the success of the previous one. After an exhausting `92, the group takes a vacation in the United States and decides to return the following year to record their third album, “Aire para respirar” (Air for Breathing).

This album, with a more rockabilly style, counted with the participation of thr original drummer of Elvis Presley and with recording session at Sun Records studios in the city of Memphis. In ’95, they recorded “Reciclable”, with an interesting variety of styles, and they released the tracks “Con cariño, yo”, with great radio success, and the cover of Bob Dylan’s classic song “Mis páginas del pasado”.

In 1996, it is the turn of “Zapping club”, in which they propose a sonorous change approaching more to the current thing but conserving its melodies and classic harmonies. The first cut is “Me muero por vos” and the second cut “Karma sin quemar”, which has a clip directed by Person, the drummer. In 1997, the group signs with the company EMI and begins to work on the “demos” of their next album.

As a sign of the permanent evolution of the band and the need to reproduce a more complete sound on stage, in September 1999 Agustín Insausti joined as a permanent guest musician on keyboards, who has his first participation in the filming of the video “Granja media argentina”.

After gaining a foothold in the local rock scene, they began recording their latest production, “Mancha registrada”, produced by Juanchi Baleirón and with guests such as ska-rock group La Mosca, or Jorge Maronna of the Les Luthiers music-comedy group and Los Pericos reggae band.

The first single of this album, “Como estamos hoy”, became the most listened song of the year 2000 and 2001, achieving a Top 5 in all the radios of the country. The year 2001 was the one of international consecration, obtaining a nomination to the Latin Grammy awards for best vocal interpretation in Rock Group, that is added to those received in the Gardel Awards for Music in “Best Pop Group” and “Best Song”.

During 2002, “Mancha Registered” was published in Spain, Puerto Rico, USA and Colombia, making the group successful tours in each of those countries. In July 2003 they released the album “Urgente”, which is also released in Spain, the United States, Puerto Rico, all of Latin America and some European countries.

In April 2005, the band celebrates 20 years at the Teatro Auditorium in Mar del Plata with a full house. In 2006, they share a festival with Oasis in Buenos Aires on the Campo de Polo and prepare the songs that will form part of the new studio album. That same year, they set up for Spain, a tour that adds an invitation to participate in a festival parallel to the World Cup in Germany.

With great success, the group makes a few presentations before the matches, along with other groups from around the world. The repercussion obtained in Germany makes them return a month later to play in cities like Cologne and Dusseldorf. In addition, they manage to carry out some shows in Belgium and Holland, also with a great success of public.