Special multi-language program

On the first edition of RAE in English recorded at home, host Fernando Farías gives a preview of a new podcast series: “Argentine Music for the Lockdown” (available at www.rae.com.ar), whose first chapter will be about the first era of Tango, the so-called “Old Guard” age and artists. Also, he recommends a documentary on important Argentine rock stars and plays the only song the two most legendary artists of the genre in this country recorded together, part of an ill-fated album that didn’t see the light. Moreover, updates on the quarantine in Argentina and the new A-20 timetable details for this program’s broadcast via WRMI.

Made in Casa III

Here’s the third edition of our “Made in Casa” series, with RAE’s staff producing, recording and broadcasting from home, in the context of the coronavirus lockdown. All eight languages come together again to keep our listeners around company amid these hard times. We also make announcements regarding the new SW transmission timetable on WRMI for the A-20 period.

00.00 Spanish (Fernando Farias)

05.00 Portuguese (Julieta Galvan)

14.01 French (Eric Domergue)

18.45 Italian (Caritina Cosulich and Marcelo Ayala)

25.31 German (Rayen Braun)

32.00 English (Fernando Farias)

37.18 Chinese (Lina Ji Oviedo)

44.03 Japanese (Keiko Ueda)

49.40 Portuguese (Mirta Canepa)

53.52 Spanish (Fernando Farias)

Production: Silvana Avellaneda

Web Production : Julián Cortez

RAE Director: Adrián Korol

Also, thanks to:

Laureana Rubinetti

Martin Bibiloni

Veronica Habichayn

Lisandro Ruiz

And very specially, to WRMI’s Jeff White and Thais.