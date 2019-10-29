Science & Technology

CONICET SCHOLARSHIP HOLDER IS AWARDED FOR COMPUTER INNOVATION APPLIED TO THE STUDY OF BIODIVERSITY

Doctoral scholar Marcos Daniel Zárate, from the Center for the Study of Marine Systems in Puerto Madryn, and from the Universidad Nacional del Sur, both in Argentine Patagonia, has been named as one of the two winners of the Young Researchers Award 2019 granted by the Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF).

Zárate’s res earch focuses on improving data quality and integrating information.

Next year, he will work with Global Argentina to create prototypes of semantic techniques to detect and correct geospatial problems in marine data regarding the South Atlantic.

FOR THE SECRETARY OF SCIENCE BARAÑAO “DOWNGRADING THE MINISTRY WAS A BAD SIGN”

In the Argentine newspaper Perfil, Science Secretary Lino Barañao referred to the downgrading from ministry to bureau of his area, which is considered key to a country’s scientific and technological development.

In his statements, he said that the budget of his area “was a reflection of the crisis that the country went through. It is not that there has been a policy of attacking science as some sectors think, what we have suffered is the consequence of the crisis as other areas of government”.

In a context of salary claims and the economic impact that affected research and salaries, Barañao considered that the most serious thing that happened “was the evolution of the economy that affected us”.

WORLDWIDE, ONE IN THREE CHILDREN DOES NOT RECEIVE ADEQUATE NUTRITION.

Malnutrition, a word closely linked for years to hunger and famine, must now be used to describe a much wider range of children: those with stunting, those suffering from “hidden hunger” resulting from deficiencies of essential vitamins and minerals, and the growing number of children and young people with problems of overweight and obesity.

The picture that emerges is worrying: too many children and young people are eating too little healthy food and too much unhealthy food.

This must be understood as part of a context of global change that is leading to increased availability of calorie-rich but nutrient-poor foods.

According to UNICEF’s report “The State of the World’s Children 2019: Children, Food and Nutrition”, 2 out of 3 children do not receive the varied diet recommended for healthy growth.