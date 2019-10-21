Roque Narvaja, from a very young age, began his career in music and when he was 17 years old he was a member of “La Joven Guardia” back in 1969, and after that he joins rock icon Litto Nebbia’s band. He launched his solo career in 1972, with not much impact despite the quality of his first albums, that featured his trademark heartfelt lyrics.

In 1974, he formed his own support group, which in turn gave its name to his new work: “Chimango”. The trio consisted of Ernesto Franco on bass, Daniel Berardi on guitar and Trapa on drums. In the midst of the political climate of those years, Narvaja planned an album called “Amén” which was censored and never released.

On April 4, 1977 amid the dictatorship, he leaves with his wife and son and restablished in Madrid, Spain, where he settles down and continues his career, changing his style slightly towards a more pop, radio-friendly sound, keeping nonetheless the ambitious, deep lyrics. With “Cardboard Lover” in 1982, he has good sales both in Argentina and Spain.

He was never a musician who enjoyed great popularity, but he knew how to a cult following with classics such as “Menta y Limón” and “Yo quería ser mayor”. In 1989, he returned to Argentina where he stayed until 1995, to return to Spain again for work. His last CD, was launched in March 2004 and bears the name “Palabra por palabra” (Word for word).