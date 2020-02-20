Refugees and migrants

They are a hip hop and rap group from La Paz (Bolivia) that took the styles born in the Afro suburbs of the U.S., with lyrics in Aymara, talking about Bolivian immigrants, discrimination, and the situation of the country.

Nación Rap emerged from a group of young people from La Paz and El Alto who appropriated this urban culture but began to fuse rap with Andean music, bits with zampoñas, quenas and other instruments from the Altiplano.

They managed to have international transcendence, and to collaborate with European and American artists.

The music of Nación Rap became massive in Bolivia after the so-called “Massacre of 2003,” when the government of then-President Sánchez de Losada carried out a ferocious repression against workers and peasant farmers who were protesting the agreement to export gas to Chile, when in Bolivia access to this supply did not exist for this large part of the population.