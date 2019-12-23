Ratones Paranoicos

This group was formed in 1984 and after going through part of the underground and pub circuit, they managed to record their first album in 1986.

The band, bases its music on a marked “Rolling Stone” style but with a personal touch that allowed them to overcome the initial indifference and be widely accepted by the public. The Argentinean “Stones” were awarded when they played as supporters of their idols during their stay in Argentina.

Andrew Oldham, former Stones producer, worked on their Fieras Lunáticas record in 1991 and this album would leave one of the band’s timeless classics, “Rock del Piazo”.

They also opened for Guns N’Roses at River Plate Stadium in December 1992, when frontman Juanse broke his leg jumping from a monitor. Shortly after the beginning of the show, Juanse stumbles, falls and breaks his leg. After being taken off the stage on a stretcher, Pappo, a rock and roll hero in Argentina, is in charge of finishing the show.

1993 finds them with a new record made in Memphis, again under Andrew Oldham. This work is presented in the Obras stadium, in front of 20,000 people and with the presence of Pappo and Mick Taylor, former Stones guitarist as a guest. In 1999, the “Ratones” have the first change in their formation, after the departure of the bassist Pablo Memi, and they incorporate Fabian Quinteiro, who until that moment had never been a stable part of a group.

In 2002, the band goes through one of its best moments, when they make numerous tours abroad and manage to fill two performances in June at the Luna Park stadium, in the Federal Capital.

After important shows at “Quilmes Rock”, in 2003 and 2004, they release their new work in November 2004. In November 2007 the band announced the reincorporation of Pablo Memi and in this way, after exactly 10 years, the original formation is reunited.