RAE in English – November 6, 2020

On this show, we talk to David English, an American who, after surviving 9-11, decided to start a new life in Argentina.

He lives In the province of Mendoza, where he works with US students groups visiting the country and advises foreigners interested in investing in the local wine industry, Argentina’s most important.

In 2019 he sent a letter to a newspaper, explaining why he still choses Argentina as his home after almost two decades. David’s letter went viral, especially in the context of many Argentines wanting to move abroad because of the economy.

Host: Fernando Farías