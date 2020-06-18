Rae and the Fête de la Musique in France

RAE-Argentina al Mundo joins the Fête de la Musique in France, which is celebrated every June 21 in that country and has been extended to others since France is a cultural lighthouse in the world.

The Fête de la Musique (originally Fête de la Musique, in French) aims to promote music in two ways: first, by having amateur musicians willingly performing in the streets and second, by organizing free concerts in which the public has the opportunity to see their favorite artists regardless of style or origin.

By adapting to the characteristics of each country, the Festival has been able to invent, reinvent itself and become an iconic international musical event.

Although it is said that it came up as an idea of Radio France International, the truth is that the Festival was created by artists who wanted to bring music to non-traditional spaces (such as hospitals) and to bring the avant-garde closer to the common public.

RAE listeners will find material from Radio France on rae.com.ar, and vice versa: RFI links its webpage to some of our station’s content.

Below, we share with all RAE-Argentina al Mundo’s listers the work of the Sciammarella Women’s Tango Orchestra. This orchestra not only revives early 20th Century BA tango, but it also brings back the tango style performed in Paris, where this musical genre gained global recognition.

Sciammarella Tango was formed in 2013 and is one of the jewels of the current tango scene. All its members are women from different countries. Besides, they have the unique mission of recovering those tangos that were forgotten at the beginning of the 20th century, and others that were only released in Paris.

The Sciammarella Tango orchestra was declared of cultural interest by the City of Buenos Aires in 2016. It’s most recent release is “Tangos Franco-Argentinos (2018)”, a proposal that explores the cultural connection between France and Argentina through tango.

The group has an archaeological stamp for its task of rescuing and recreating lost musical heritage, carried out through a patient research work carried out by Denise Sciammarella, an Argentine scientist with Sorbonne Physics PhD, who is a member of quantum physics research teams in both France and Argentina.

The following is the playlist of five tangos in French and Spanish performed by Sciammarella Tango.

Translation and VO: Fernando Farías

Content Production: Silvana Avellaneda

Web Production: Julián Cortez