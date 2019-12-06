SOCIEDAD ENTRE RÍOS Piden el embargo de cuentas para Larroque 06/12/2019 emailFacebookTwitter Al respecto el informe de nuestro corresponsal León Plaza. http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/06164920/PLASA-PAGO.mp3 Noticias relacionadas ENTRE RÍOS TURISMO Gualeguaychú quiere acceder al turismo sindical http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/06171430/GIACHELLO-TUR-SINDICAL.wav ENTRE RÍOS POLÍTICA Kueider cuestionó el “balance” de Macri http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/06171433/KUIDER-MENS-MM.mp3