Patricio Rey y sus redonditos de ricota

Band origin ated in La Plata in 1976, specialized in Rock and Roll and a very peculiar poetics. In 1978 they arrived in Buenos Aires and began to work in the “Pub’s” circuit. After recording a demo in 1982, broadcast by FM Buenos Aires, they released their first album independently.

Carmen Castro, alias “La negra Poly”, is manager and “spiritual guide” of the band led by the now mythical Indio Solari. Their debut album is completely sold out and the band begins to attract large numbers of followers. The massive success would come with the release of their second album in 1986, presented live on 18 and 25 October of the same year at Paladium.

In December 1989 they filled the hockey court of the Obras Sanitarias Club with 26,000 people. In April 1991, during the course of a recital, a young man named Walter Bulacio is arrested by the police. He is then beaten and after spending 5 days in a coma, he dies.

Their last show at River Plate Stadium (April 15 and 16, 2000) brings together 140,000 people, but the party was not total as there are riots inside and outside the stadium that left one dead and several injured. After this show the band separates and goes into a prolonged recess.