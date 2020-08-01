Pachamama, the festival that celebrates life

Every first of August, the Andean peoples celebrate Pachamama, a tribute to Mother Earth. It’s a ceremony to thank this goddess for the shelter she provides to her children, that come from her… and will return to her.

The tradition has gained strength throughout Argentina over the last 15 years, but this tradition has always been strong among the people of the North.

The celebration begins during the early morning hours of August 1st, with singing, food and drinks which are part of a ritual that celebrates the balance of nature and expresses gratitude for the nurturing coming from it.

Above all, it is a celebration that renews the cycle of life for everyone.

Now we’ll share with our listeners a feature produced by our colleagues in Radio Nacional Salta, with voices, music and stories of Pachamama in this Andean province, 1,500 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires.

They tell us about a ritual that this year, more than ever, reminds us of the importance of expressing gratitude for being alive, for the wealth of this Earth that has been so mistreated. It is also a reminder and a warning against pollution and contamination of our “common house”.

In the following audio bits we will hear, the ritual of offering food to Pachamama, as the festivity is marked by families.

DESCARGAR

Translation and VO: Fernando Farías.

Text by Silvana Avellaneda

Web: Julián Cortez

Radio Nacional Salta

Voice over, Luis Gomez.

Production: Rodrigo González Gomez.

The music is by artists from Salta: Sabino Figueroa, Balvina Ramos, Taimof Roots.

Artistic VO: Liliana Daunes.

General direction, Dolores Plaza.