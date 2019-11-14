Okada Manila Casino Resort Ousts Chairman Kazuo Okada from Board Wheres the gold slots app

Okada Manila Casino Resort Ousts Chairman Kazuo Okada from Board

Tiger Resort, Leisure, and Entertainment Inc. ousted on Friday Japanese tycoon Kazuo Okada from his post as Chairman of the organization's board. Mr. Okada had been changed by Justice Manuel Lazaro.

Tiger Resort, Leisure, and Entertainment is the business behind Okada Manila, the $2-billion-plus integrated resort located on the waterfront of the Philippine capital.

The move came after parent company Universal Entertainment Corp. announced early in the day this month that Mr. Okada was the subject of an investigation over the transfer of HK$135 million to an unnamed third party. The Japanese businessman founded Universal Entertainment back in the 1960s. The company has ever since then established itself among the leaders in the distribution and production of slot and pachinko machines and other products for the gaming and gambling industry.

As stated above, Mr. Okada, as well as Yoshinao Negishi, Director at Universal Entertainment, allegedly transferred HK$135 million from a subsidiary of the group to an unknown third party back in March 2015. According to a statement from Universal Entertainment, the money was extended without the necessary approval from the other members of the business's board.

It was also discovered that the larger portion of the cash was then referred to Okada Holdings Ltd., a business that was run by Mr. Okada during the time. The incorrect transfer was delivered to the attention of Universal Entertainment board's by way of a current report compiled by a company auditor.

A probe into the matter premiered in early June while the results from it are expected to be announced at the end of this month. Mr. Okada and Mr. Negishi, his alleged accomplice, were suspended from the slot machine maker's board, while being investigated by internal auditors and independent external professionals.

After news concerning the ongoing probe into the Japanese mogul's activity spread, Okada Manila released a statement that its operations had remained and would remain unaffected.

Okada Manila hosted its grand opening in March 2017. The property is the third one of its kind to open doors in the larger Entertainment City project in the heart of Manila, Bloomberry's Solaire, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment's City of Dream being the other two. The luxury resort was the result of Mr. Okada's years-long efforts to enter the Philippines' casino market.

In reality, his attempts to expand his company to the Southeast Asian country cost him his seat on the Wynn Resorts' board previously. Mr. Okada had previously held a stake into the Las Vegas-based gambling giant, but was later ousted for allegedly breaching US anti-bribery legislation. The Japanese businessman was accused of attempting to bribe Philippine gambling officials to secure the necessary authorization to work in the nation.