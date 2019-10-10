New Edition of the “Based on real events” literary festival of Buenos Aires

The prize consists of 60,000 Argentine pesos for the winning chronicle and its publication together with seven finalists in a digital anthology published by IndieLibros, inform ed the organizers.

The texts, which may not exceed 15,000 characters, must be unpublished, written in Spanish and sent through the website of the festival Based on Real Facts, http://basadoenhechosreales.com.ar.

The jurywill choose the finalists and their verdict will be communicated on November 13 through that page. From that moment on, the public will be able to vote for one of the chronicles. Their vote will also have weight in the election of the winner, whose title and author will be announced on November 30 at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, within the framework of the festival.

“Based on real facts” will take place on November 28, 29 and 30 and will be preceded by meetings with leading Latin American journalists such as Mexico’s Cecilia González.