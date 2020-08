SW and DXers RAE ARGENTINA TO THW WORLD

On August 27, 1920, a radio broadcast was made for the first time in Argentina.

RAE Argentina al Mundo has issued a special electronic QSL card in commemoration of that landmark transmission’s centennial.

On the card, you can see a “Spica”, a very popular model of portable transistor radio receiver used by generations of Argentineans.

To receive this eQSL you must send your reception reports to qslrae@gmail.com

We also highly value audio and video files with RAE listenings.

73