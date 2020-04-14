Native Peoples: How they cope with the pandemic

The health and social crisis triggered by coronavirus, the quarantine and prevention measures implemented by the Federal and local governmnets… where does that leave Argentina’s 36 native communities?

Up until February – before the virus reached the country – people in northern Argentina were on mainstream big media because of children who died for malnutrition and the poor living conditions they’ve had for a long time.

Although many of those who consider themselves to be direct descendants of native people live in urban centers, there are communities across the nation far from large urban centers, who have no access to drinking water, living on lands that were given to them after colonization.