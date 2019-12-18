This week's music is by Lila Downs RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

This Mexican woman is the daughter of a Mixtec Indian singer from Mexico and an American filmmaker.

She is a singer, composer, producer, actress and anthropologist. She sings in Spanish, English, interprets songs in several native languages of her country, such as Mixtec and Zapotec, as well as Mayan, Purepecha and Nahuatl.

At age 14 she moved to the U.S. with her father and, years after studying in Los Angeles, she settled in Oaxaca, Mexico, where she w rked with migrants and peasants. She vindicates her Mexican and indigenous roots, as well as the regional music of Oaxaca.

60,000 YOUNG REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS WHO ARRIVED ALONE IN ITALY NEED SUPPORT AS THEY REACH ADULTHOOD

The 60,000 young refugees and migrants who are estimated to have arrived in Italy as unaccompanied minors between 2014 and 2018 and who have already reached the age of 18 need “continued support to ensure the success of their transition to adulthood,” says a joint statement issued by UNICEF and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The report “At the Crossroads: Unaccompanied and Separated Children in Transition to Adulthood in Italy” highlighted the “threefold transition” that young migrants and refugees have to face as they turn 18: “moving from adolescence to adulthood, from living in one country to living in another, and overcoming the emotional pain and trauma experienced as they leave their homes and during their dangerous journeys”.

“A clearer understanding of the factors favouring or hindering a positive transition from being a refugee minor to becoming an independent, self-reliant and resilient adult will help States redouble their efforts to protect not only refugee children, but also their successful transition to adulthood,” explained Roland Schilling, UNHCR Representative for Southern Europe.

UN PRAISED BRAZIL’S DECISION TO RECOGNIZE THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELANS AS REFUGEES

UN Secretary General António Guterres welcomed Brazil’s decision to recognize thousands of Venezuelan asylum seekers as refugees, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

“I can say that the secretary general welcomes and thanks Brazil for this decision,” Dujarric said.

As a former high commissioner for refugees, he knows very well the important effect this will have on Venezuelans, not just by increasing protection and access to vital services,” he said.