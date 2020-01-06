Migrants and Refugees

This week's music is by Victor Heredia RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

“68 VOICES, 68 HEARTS,” THE COMPILATION OF MEXICAN LINGUISTIC VOICES

Gabriela Badillo said it all started a little over eight years ago, when her grandfather died. Then, Gabriela heard Miguel León Portilla’s poem.

“68 Voices, 68 Hearts” is a non-profit project that seeks to portray the 68 indigenous language groups of Mexico through the animation of traditional stories and tales.

One for each language. Gabriela Badillo, its creator and director, defined it as an initiative “with a lot of heart and with the idea that one cannot love what one does not know”.

Because “when a language dies/it closes to everyone/ a window, a door/,” as the poem of the Mexican philosopher and poet says, the idea is to rescue the richness and beauty of the linguistic culture of the peoples that make up the nation of Mexico, to the rescue of a culture that does not die.

The productions – with subtitles in English, French and Spanish – can be found on the Youtube channel “Sesenta y ocho voces” (or “68 voices”) which already has more than two million subscribers.