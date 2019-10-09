Martin Bondone is one of the founders of “Teatro Ciego”, the “Blind Theatre”, that offers plays in a pitch-black room, where the sense of sight is suppresed while the others are enhanced. It’s an experience that came up about 20 years ago, inspired by Tibetan temples, where monks meditated in totally dark rooms.

He came to RAE – Argentina to the World to talk Blind Theatre, and specifically about “Odd Man Out”, their new project in collaboration with American off-Broadway theatre companies, a show that is premiering next week in Buenos Aires, before reaching New York next year.