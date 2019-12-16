María Rosa Yorio began her career in rock, as backing vocalist in Sui Generis, before participating in project PorSuiGieco, singing the lead in some songs.

After that, she integrated Los Desconocidos de Siempre together with Mito Mestre.

Her solo career began in 1979 and before recording her first album, she gave several minor concerts, with a band that had Maria Gabriela Epumer on Guitar and the Nono Fontana on keyboards among others.

For the edition of “Con los ojos cerrados”, she had the likes of Alejandro Lerner taking part as a guest, but the album does not sell well.

In spite of the six albums released, María Rosa Yorio did not have a great commercial success, but in terms of her career as an indisputable reference for women in the history of Argentine rock.