LockdownEdition #25

RAE in English – September 25, 2020

On this program: cafés! Something we really miss in Buenos Aires, Rosario, Córdoba and all of the big Argentine cities, as they truly are an integral part of our culture. Because of COVID-19 they were only allowed a few weeks back to reopen in the Capital with outside seating…but it’s just not quite the same yet.

In connection with them, an interview with an American journalist who visited all of the 60-plus “officially historic” cafés of BA (“Cafés Notables”), and we play some of the many songs inspired and dedicated to these legendary places.

Host: Fernando Farías