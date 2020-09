Lockdown Edition #23

Setpember 11, 2020

This week, we’re bringing you content from our archives: An interview with renowned rock journalist Alfredo Rosso, giving an overview of the origins of Argentina’s rock music. The interview was originally conducted in April 2010, during the International Bookfair of Buenos Aires, in the Public National Radio’s mobile studio set up at the event.

Host: Fernando Farías (and Mirian Turkula in the 2010 interview)