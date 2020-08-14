Lockdown Edition #19

August 14, 2020 – On this program we’re announcing the special “centenary QSL card” that we are issuing to mark 100 years of the first radio broadcast in Argentina, i.e., the feat of the so-called “locos de la azotea” (the rooftop madmen) that put on the air an opera performed at the Teatro Coliseo in 1920. If you want to get this special QSL card send us your reception report to qslrae@gmail.com

And there’s a treat for dxers on this program: an interview with Thomas Witherspoon of the SWling Post https://swling.com/. We talk about SW radio, his experience listening to RAE and his recent reception in North Carolina, US, of LRA36 Antarctic transmissions.

Plus, a little bit of music with the 30th anniversary of the release of Soda Stereo’s “Canción Animal”, one of the key albums in the history of Spanish-language rock.

Host: Fernando Farías