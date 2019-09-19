Les Luthiers in Spain:the secret of their success “is the sound of laughter”

“The sound of laughter guides us to understand what works and what doesn’t”, explains Carlos López Puccio, one of the founding members of Les Luthiers, about the success of the Argentine musical and humorous group that arrives in Madrid with its anthology “Viejos hazmerreíres” from October 11 to 27.

“It is a unique show in our history because it has music and humour”, ironizes López about the two differentiating elements of his work.

“Viejos Hazmerreíres”, premiered in 2014 in Rosario (Argentina) arrived in Spain for the first time in 2018 in Galician cities and includes works from the shows “Todo por que rías”, “Luthierías”, “Les Luthiers unite singing with humour”, “El reír de los cantares”, “Los premios Mastropiero”, “Lutherapia” and “Por humor al arte”.

They arrived in Spain for the first time 45 years ago, still under Franco’s dictatorship, so they had to deliver the scripts for the censorship to review them.

On their ability to survive the passage of time and changes of country, explain that the key is to make a universal humor, which adapts only in words or jokes for each country and is updated for each function.

NARSISO MARTÍNEZ, FROM THE MEXICAN COUNTRYSIDE TO THE MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES OF CALIFORNIA

The artistic talent of Mexican Narsiso Martínez, who uses cartons and fruit boxes as “canvases”, has made him one of the artists participating in the inaugural exhibition of the new headquarters of the LBMA museum in California, in the United States.

ARGENTINA PRESENTED “LA ODISEA DE LOS GILES” TO THE GOYA AWARDS

The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Argentina announced last week that “La odisea de los giles”, directed by Sebastián Borensztein and starring, among others, Ricardo Darín, is chosen to represent the country in the next edition of Spain’s Goya Awards.

ARGENTINA’S “ZAMA” LUCRECIA MARTEL NOMINATED AMONG THE TEN BEST FILMS OF THE CENTURY, ACCORDING TO THE GUARDIAN

British newspaper The Guardian has just made a list of the best films of the century. There are a hundred titles in total.

The film by Argentina’s Lucrecia Martel was ranked ninth. The best, according to these critics, is Bloody Oil (2007), by Paul Thomas Anderson.