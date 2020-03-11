The Argentine Puna has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, a beauty enhanced by the ancient villages and traditions centuries old.

Between mountains and valleys, at an altitude of between 3,500 and 4,000 meters above sea level, the Puna of Salta is some 1,700 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires.

This área features some of the most famous volcanoes in northern Argentina. Like Socompa (6,031m.), Llullaillaco (6,710m.), and Azufre (5,680m.). There are also some salt flats, such as Arizaro (4,700 km long and one of the largest in Argentina), Rincón, Los Cangrejillos and others of smaller size.

The Puna Salteña is in thea geographical regional known as Atacama, that covers both northern Argentina and Chile.

The weather is dry and windy, sunny and warm during the day and cold at night.