“it is important to be united to face the present and the future”

President Fernandez - Federal Interview on the Public Radio RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE – Argentina al Mundo took part in a joint interview with president Alberto Fernández, together with journalists from the 50 branches of Radio Nacional throughout the country.

RAE’s Marcelo Ayala, host of the Italian-language program, represented the international station of Argentina that airs content also in Spanish, English, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, German and French.

In the unprecedented interview, reporters from the following Radio Nacional stations also participated: Bahia Blanca; Buenos Aires; Córdoba; Esquel; Mendoza; Parana; Rio Turbio; Rosario; Salta; San Juan; and RAE-Argentina al Mundo. The talk with the President was also broadcast on the Public Television Channel.

Among various topics, the Head of State spoke about the pandemic situation in the country, Argentina’s negotiation of the international debt and Argentina’s foreign relations.

DESCARGAR

Translation and VO: Fernando Farías