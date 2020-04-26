Interview with Radio Taiwan International

Taiwan: How They Stopped The Pandemic RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Taiwan, the country facing China not recognized by international organizations nor the Chinese government is considered an example in stopping a sudden spread of coronavirus infections.

In fact, on April 16, Taipei was able to reach the mark of three days with zero new cases.

Since December, the Taiwanese government shut down borders, implemented a managed lockdown and the entire population began wearing facemasks, practicing social distancing and conducting activities in a controlled manner. There were also massive tests to spot the virus among the population.

At the same time, the Taipei government has already launched credit lines and funding packages of all kinds to counteract the economic consequences of social distancing.

Next is a fragment of the interview RAE Argentina to the World carried out with Andrea Wang of RTI Radio Taiwan International, a referent in that station’s Spanish-language team.