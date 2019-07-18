Interview with Katherine Wright

The American curator, Katherine J. Wright it´s the responsable of the exhibition “Minimalism, Posminimalism and Conceptualism / 60′-70 ‘”, an exhaustive curatorial proposal that brings to Fundación Proa, in the city of Buenos Aires, a the group of founding artists of the movements.

With art of Dan Flavin, Sol LeWitt, Fred Sandback, Bruce Nauman and Dan Graham are part of the exhibition that show to the Argentinians public the beginnings and foundations of minimalist, post-minimalist and conceptual art

that revolutionized contemporary narratives.

Interview of Fernando Farías – Technical: Guillermo Vega – Producer: Silvana Avellaneda -Ilustration: Dan Flavin /Sin título/ (to loved and eternal Sun of Stephen, Sonja y Dan)