Ingleses varados en El Calafate agradecen a las autoridades y vecinos

Los turistas ingleses Becca y Tom, quedaron varados en El Calafate en el medio de un viaje que venían realizando por Latinoamerica. En una emotiva carta, agradecen a autoridades y vecinos por la hospitalidad:

A fines del año pasado, Tom y yo renunciamos a nuestros trabajos para hacer un viaje de una vez en la vida alrededor del mundo juntos. Habíamos planeado viajar por toda América del Sur, incluyendo un recorrido de 2 semanas por la Patagonia y hacer senderismo por el Camino Inca a Machu Piccu en Perú.

Cuando volamos de Londres a Río de Janeiro el 4 de marzo esperando una aventura, no teníamos ni idea de lo que deparaba el futuro.

Pasamos los primeros 9 días de nuestro viaje viajando desde Río a las cataratas del Iguazú, a Mendoza y luego a Buenos Aires, antes de aterrizar en El Calafate el 13 de marzo, listos para comenzar la parte de nuestro viaje que más nos entusiasmó: la Patagonia.

Fue allí donde nuestro viaje tuvo un cambio drástico.

Aunque habíamos escuchado sobre Coronavirus en el Reino Unido (la gente comenzaba a entrar en pánico sobre el virus que se había apoderado de Italia) cuando salimos de Londres, solo había un puñado de casos, y nadie podía predecir qué tan rápido sería ese número incrementar. Se habló muy poco sobre el coronavirus en América del Sur, por lo que pasamos la primera semana de nuestro viaje relativamente inconscientes de lo mal que habían pasado las cosas en todo el mundo, hasta que aterrizamos en Buenos Aires. Tuvimos solo un día para explorar la ciudad, pero, cuando volvimos a nuestro Airbnb más tarde esa noche y sintonizamos las noticias, vimos con creciente pánico que el virus había comenzado a extenderse en el vecino Brasil y muchos países sudamericanos estaban considerando medidas de precaución.

A la mañana siguiente nos despertamos para un vuelo muy temprano, aterrizando en El Calafate justo después del mediodía. Cuando llegamos, vimos muchos carteles que anunciaban el coronavirus y la atmósfera en el pequeño aeropuerto se sentía diferente: estaba claro que el gobierno y las autoridades argentinas ahora estaban actuando rápidamente para garantizar que el virus no se impusiera en su país.

Llegamos a nuestro Airbnb y nos recibió nuestra encantadora anfitriona Maria Elena. No nos besamos o abrazamos, y rápidamente nos mostró dónde estaban el desinfectante de manos y los artículos de limpieza, y mencionó que muchos invitados ahora comenzaban a cancelar debido al coronavirus. Cansados de nuestro vuelo temprano, subimos a descansar, cuando, perturbados por toda la conversación sobre el coronavirus, revisé el consejo del gobierno y vi con incredulidad que había cambiado esa mañana. Como veníamos de un país infectado con coronavirus, ahora debemos aislarnos por 14 días.

Al principio teníamos miedo de decirle a María Elena: no queríamos asustarla, que se preocupara de que tuviéramos el virus o que no quisiera que nos quedáramos en su casa nunca más. Pero, no podría haber sido más maravillosa cuando le explicamos: era amable y cariñosa y fue al supermercado a comprar comestibles para nosotros. Pasó la semana siguiente incansablemente asegurándose de que teníamos todo lo que necesitábamos para que nuestra cuarentena fuera lo más cómoda posible: comprarnos, hornearnos, traernos lo que necesitáramos. Ella era nuestro ángel guardián, y desde entonces hemos comenzado a llamarla nuestra mamá argentina.

Antes del final de nuestra cuarentena en El Calafate, un turista francés había sido diagnosticado con coronavirus y el Alcalde había actuado rápidamente para imponer un encierro en toda la ciudad para mantener el virus contenido. Fuera de Santa Cruz, el gobierno argentino también estaba comenzando a actuar, y finalmente emitió un cierre nacional solo dos días después, el 19 de marzo.

Observamos con horror cómo todos los vuelos comenzaron a cancelarse y la realidad se hundió en que estábamos varados en una parte remota de un país extranjero, donde hablamos poco del idioma.

Una vez más, María Elena nos cuidó, trabajando en estrecha colaboración con la oficina de turismo, el Señor Oscar Souto y la Señorita Mariela para mantenernos a salvo.

Después de algunas semanas, comenzamos a sentirnos más cómodos: habíamos visitado el supermercado (sorprendidos de ver los estantes completamente surtidos, cuando en casa en Inglaterra la gente estaba aterrada comprando y dejando las tiendas vacías), y todos nos habían tratado con el misma amabilidad y respeto que Maria Elena. Nadie nos trató mal, a pesar de que veníamos de un país donde abundaba el coronavirus. La policía incluso se detuvo para revisarnos en un punto, y fueron igualmente educados y corteses. ¡Incluso descubrimos una maravillosa panadería al lado de nosotros y desde entonces hemos desarrollado un amor por los alfajores! El Calafate nos hizo sentir bienvenidos y bien atendidos. Nuestra embajada ofreció transportarnos de regreso a Buenos Aires, pero, sin vuelos, optamos por quedarnos en El Calafate, donde nos sentimos más seguros con la encantadora María Elena, mientras que otros viajeros británicos regresaron.

La semana pasada, cuando Argentina anunció la suspensión de todos los vuelos hasta septiembre, nuestra Embajada nos contactó con noticias: nos repatriarían el 7 de mayo, enviando un vuelo a Buenos Aires para recogernos a nosotros y a otros ciudadanos británicos varados.

Nuestra embajada actuó rápidamente, trabajando con la Señorita Mariela y el Señor Oscar para garantizar que pudiéramos salir de El Calafate de manera segura. María Elena nos llevó al hospital para nuestros controles médicos y, una vez más, todos los médicos, enfermeras y el personal del hospital nos trataron con amabilidad y comprensión.

Mañana comenzamos un largo viaje en autobús a Buenos Aires, y finalmente regresamos a Londres el jueves 6 de mayo.

Dejamos El Calafate feliz, saludable y seguro gracias a la amabilidad de todos los aquí. Sabemos que volveremos pronto, para ver esta hermosa parte del mundo, pero especialmente para ver a nuestra mamá argentina y a nuestro ángel de la guarda, María Elena.

¡Gracias El Calafate por cuidarnos tan bien! Un pueblo maravilloso, con gente maravillosa.

Becca Peachey, 3 de mayo de 2020

In English:

At the end of last year Tom and I both quit our jobs in order to take a once in a life time trip around the world together. We had planned to travel the whole of South America, including a 2 week tour of Patagonia and trekking the Inca Trail to Machu Piccu in Peru.

When we flew from London to Rio de Janeiro on the 4th March expecting an adventure, we had absolutely no idea what the future held.

We spent the first 9 days of our trip travelling from Rio to Iguazú falls, onto Mendoza and then to Buenos Aires, before landing in El Calafate on the 13th March ready to begin the part of our trip we had been most excited for – Patagonia.

It was there that our trip took a drastic change.

Though we had heard about Coronavirus back in the U.K. (people were starting to panic about the virus that had taken ahold of Italy) when we left London there had only been a handful of cases – and no one could of predicted how rapidly that number would increase. There was very little talk of coronavirus in South America, so we spent the first week of our trip relatively unaware of how bad things had gotten across the world, until we landed in Buenos Aires. We had just a day to explore the city, but, when we got back to our Airbnb later that night and tuned into the news, we saw with rising panic that the virus had started to spread in neighbouring Brazil and many South American countries were considering precautionary measures.

The next morning we woke for a very early flight, landing in El Calafate just after noon. When we arrived we saw many posters advertising coronavirus and the atmosphere in the small airport felt different – it was clear that the Argentine government and authorities were now acting quickly to ensure the virus did not take hold in their country.

We arrived at our Airbnb and were greeted by our lovely hostess Maria Elena. We did not kiss or hug hello, and she quickly showed us where the hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies were, mentioning that many guests were now starting to cancel due to coronavirus. Tired from our early flight, we headed upstairs to rest, when, perturbed by all the coronavirus talk, I checked the government advice and saw with disbelief that it had changed that morning. Because we had come from a coronavirus infected country, we must now self isolate for 14 days.

At first we were scared to tell Maria Elena – we didn’t want to panic her, for her to worry we had the virus or for her to not want us to stay at her home anymore. But, she could not of been more wonderful when we explained – she was kind and caring and went to the supermarket to buy groceries for us. She spent the next week tirelessly insuring we had everything we needed to make our quarantine as comfortable as possible – shopping for us, baking for us, bringing us whatever we needed. She was our guardian angel, and we have since begun to call her our Argentine Mum.

Before the end of our quarantine in El Calafate, a French tourist had been diagnosed with Coronavirus and the Major had acted quickly to impose a lockdown on the whole town to keep the virus contained. Outside of Santa Cruz, the Argentine government was also starting to act – eventually issuing a nationwide lock-down just two days later on the 19th March.

We watched with horror as all flights started to be cancelled and the reality sunk in that we were stranded in a remote part of a foreign country, where we spoke little of the language.

Once again, Maria Elena looked after us – working closely with the tourism office – Señor Oscar Souto and Señorita Mariela to keep us safe.

After a few weeks, we began to feel more comfortable – we had visited the supermarket (surprised to see the fully stocked shelves, when back home in England people were panic buying and leaving stores empty) by ourselves, and everyone had treated us with the same kindness and respect as Maria Elena. No one treated us badly, despite us coming from a country where coronavirus was rife. The police even stopped to check us at one point, and were equally polite and courteous. We even discovered a wonderful bakery next door to us and have since developed a love of alfajores! El Calafate made us feel welcome and well cared for. Our embassy offered to transport us back to Buenos Aires but, with no flights, we opted to stay in El Calafate where we felt safest with the lovely Maria Elena, whilst other British travellers headed back.

Just last week, as Argentina announced a suspension of all flights until September, our Embassy contacted us with news – they would repatriate us on the 7th May, sending a flight to Buenos Aires to collect us and other stranded British citizens.

Our embassy acted quickly, working with Señorita Mariela and Señor Oscar to ensure we could safely depart El Calafate. Maria Elena took us to the hospital for our medical checks, and, once again, all the doctors, nurses and hospital staff treated us with kindness and understanding.

Tomorrow we begin a long bus journey to Buenos Aires, finally returning to London on Thursday 6th May.

We leave El Calafate happy, healthy and safe thanks to the kindness of everyone here. We know we will return soon – to see this beautiful part of the world, but especially to see our Argentine Mum and our Guardian Angel – Maria Elena.

Thank you El Calafate for looking after us so well! A wonderful town, with wonderful people