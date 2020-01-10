Papa Francesco

La Chiesa cattolica è – forse – la più perfetta struttura gerarchica degli ultimi 1000 anni. Dalla base fino alla cima vi è una complessa rete di compiti ed attori. E nel Vaticano, vi è il Papa, il leader dei cattolici.
L’elezione di Jorge Bergoglio, l’arcivescovo di Buenos Aires quale nuovo capo della Chiesa ha segnato un prima e un dopo nella storia di Occidente e probabilmente del mondo.
Lo stesso Bergoglio, nell’assumere il pontificato il 13 marzo 2013 lo ha detto: “Vengo dalla fine del mondo”.
This photo taken and handout on April 21, 2019 by the Vatican press office shows Pope Francis delivering the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city and to the world from the balcony of St Peter's basilica after the Easter Sunday Mass in the Vatican.