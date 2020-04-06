Homage to medical staff and other people providing essential services

The applause, as in other parts in the world, has become the way in which every night, at 9 p.m. in the main cities of Argentina, citizens express their gratitude to health personnel, and people working in other essential services workers who amid the mandatory quarantine face the COVID 19 outbrak in the country.

RAE Argentina the World workers collected this audio and video from their homes, with their own phones and recording equipment..

DESCARGAR

RAE Hosts: Laureana Rubinetti, Julieta Galván, Caritina Cosulich, Rayen Braun, Keiko Ueda, Lina Ji, Eric Domergue, Fernando Farías, Chelo Ayala.

Web: Martín Bibiloni – Julián Cortez

Video: Eric Domerque

Production: Silvana Avellaneda