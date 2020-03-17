Here’s the latest report of Argentina’s Ministry of Health on Coronavirus

-To date, in Argentina most of the cases are imported. Local transmission is detected in

close contacts, with no evidence of community transmission and the country remains in the phase of

containment.

-Nine (9) new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today. These are five (5) people in the

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, three (3) in Chaco and one (1) in the Province of Buenos Aires.

-Of the 9, 8 correspond to persons with a history of travel to a risk zone, while the remaining

is about a health professional from Chaco who works in a facility where

confirmed cases.

-The total number of confirmed cases in Argentina is 65, of which 2 died. Patients

are in compliance with the isolation established by the health authorities.

-Provincial health authorities are conducting the epidemiology tracking

of new confirmed cases, in order to detect close contacts to meet the

home isolation with daily follow-up established by protocol.

-The country is on high alert to raise awareness of epidemiological surveillance and response

integrated and timely.

-Argentina is still in a containment phase to detect suspicious cases early,

ensure their isolation, provide adequate patient care and implement

research, prevention and control measures aimed at reducing the risk of disseminating

the infection in the population.

-In the presence of fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, difficulty

breathing and having been in areas with virus circulation or having been in contact with a

confirmed or probable case, the population is urged to to immediately alert the

health system, notify travel background and avoid social contact. It is important to follow the recommendations of the jurisdiction of residence regarding the way to report the situation.

-Persons entering the country who have remained in areas of transmission of the new

coronavirus (China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Europe, United States, Chile and Brazil) must perform

preventive isolation for 14 days and not to go to public places such as workplaces,

recreational, sporting and social activities.

-As this is a preventive isolation, in case of need to return to their place of origin, if the person is asymptomatic, they can do so. The recommendations, however,

are dynamic in terms of the evolution of the local and global situation.