“Gricel”, the forbidden love and 20 years later

“Gricel” is one of the tangos that best expresses the sorrow in love. It was written by José María Contursi with music by Mariano Mores.

Soon after its release, it became a success.

To the point that in the provincial town of Argentina where the protagonist lived, people said “there goes Gricel, the one of the tango song”. In that year, Contursi put lyrics to the love that couldn’t be, for him being married and her being a 15 year old.

“Gricel” also passed the generations and until today is one of the most versioned songs, beyond the genre of tango. It was 1935 when Contursi was working as an announcer in Radio Stentor, in the city of Buenos Aires.

Grisel appeared with his friend, singer Nelly Omar, to see a concert. Contursi was 24 years old, with a wife and a young daughter.

Gricel lived in Capilla del Monte (in the province of Cordoba), was 15 years old and had “eyes of heaven and the face of an angel”. That encounter changed both their lives.

Anibal Troilo’s orchestra with the singer Francisco Florentino put on the podium the tango that told the story of a lover torn by the impossibility of that love between forbidden and wanted.