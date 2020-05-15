 Fito Paez in America

EXCLUSIVE CONCERT ON NATIONAL RADIO AND RAE RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

One of the key figures in Spanish-language rock, Fito Paez, is performing an exclusive concert on Radio Nacional Argentina and RAE-Argentina to the World, the foreign service of Argentina’s Public National Radio.

You are all invited to the “Paez in America” concert, this Friday, May 15th, at 9.30pm Argentina time (00:30 UTC) on www.radionacional.com.ar

While waiting for the concert you can listen to some of the music that RAE’S 8-language team has programmed for keeping you company in the lockdown, with this song “Un vestido y un amor” (One Dress and One Love).

Special thanks to Martín Bibiloni and his team.

Translation: Fernando Farías.