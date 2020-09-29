Federal Interview with minister of Defense Agustín Rossi

The Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, was interviewed by journalists from Radio Nacional in stations all over the country.

RAE Argentina al Mundo was represented by journalist Eric Domergue, host of the French-language program, who opened the round of questions with a key issue: the search for truth and justice for the tragedy of the ARA San Juan, the Argentine Navy submarine that disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members on board, in 2017. One year later, the remains of the vessel were found on the bottom of the sea.

Eric asked the minister about what relatives of the dead sailors denounced over recent days: that they were also spied on by the Argentine military. The minister considered that all espionage is “illegal and inhumane” and stressed that it is even worse spying on people given “the context of vulnerability in which relatives were”.

The Minister, together with the auditor of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Cristina Caamaño, filed a complaint about illegal espionage conducted by the administration of former president Mauricio Macri on the relatives of the submarine’s crew.

For Rossi, “anyone who bothered that administration could become a target for espionage”. In this context, he said that the demands of the sailors’ families made them “uncomfortable” and assured the aim of the spying was to deactivate those protests that were claiming for truth and justice.

