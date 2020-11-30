Emblematic Maradona songs

There is no doubt that Argentina’s football triggers passions that are overwhelming and go beyond any explanation. And at the summit of this passion is Diego Maradona. It comes as no surprise that many songs were dedicated to him.

Maradona, the “pagan deity” of sorts who touched heaven and been through hell too, will perhaps remain as the embodiment of this country: contradictory, arrogant, heroic at times, and above all, deeply linked to his homeland thanks to football, a place where passionate love is not discussed nor questioned.

These are three emblematic songs that were inspired by Diego in Argentina:

Dale Alegría a mi corazón (“Give Joy To My Heart” by Fito Páez). A tune inspired by the beautiful second goal to England, in the World Cup of Mexico ’86- that Argentina won. Our country was coming out of a hyperinflation crisis and, in the previous year, commanders of the Military Junta responsible for crimes against humanity had been put on trial.

Maradona (by Andrés Calamaro). A rock song on the genius of Diego as a global figure of soccer. In fact, one line stresses that “Maradona is not just any person….”.

The hand of God (by Rodrigo). Rodrigo was a singer of “Cuarteto” (a very popular genre in the province of Córdoba, in the center of the country). Maradona said that this was the song with which he most identified. The lyrics tell his life story and, on the TV show he hosted back in 2005, he sang the tune himself.

Production: Silvana Avellaneda and Julián Cortez