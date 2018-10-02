Humor Micros El humor de Tupá del 2 de octubre 2 octubre, 2018 emailFacebookTwitter 01-TUPA-Aumenta-nafta-ARO02-TUPÁ-Dolar-Houdini-2-10-18-EL-COPLERITO03-TUPA-Dolar-PAYADOR-MAZORQUERO-6.0 Noticias relacionadas Micros Humor El humor de Tupá del 1 de octubre http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/01084411/01-TUP%C3%81-El-correntino-1-10-18-EL-CORRENTINO.mp3 Esteban Morgado En el ND Ateneo con Morgado como invitado Cuatro Vientos cumple 30 años http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/24122154/morgado-22-sept1.mp3