Humor Micros El humor de Tupá del 13 de mayo 13 mayo, 2019 emailFacebookTwitter 01-TUPÁ-El correntino-13-5-19 EL CORRENTINO02- TUPA-Gano Schiaretti solito-GUAMPA VA 203-TUPÁ-En campaña- 13-5-19 LAS VOCES DEL CATARRAL Noticias relacionadas Micros Humor El humor de Tupá del 10 de mayo http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/10000514/01-TUPA-Candidatos-y-los-condeos-GUAMPA-VA.mp3 Micros Humor El humor de Tupá del 6 de mayo http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/06083134/01-TUPA-Vaya-a-la-feria-del-libro-ARO.mp3