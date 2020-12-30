COVID vaccination plan launched

The COVID-19 Vaccination plan was put in motion this past Tuesday across the nation, after some 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V jab were brought from Russia last week. During the early stages of the campaign, health staff will be vaccinated as they are in the front line of the war on coronavirus.

The rollout began simultaneously in all provinces, following a massive logistics operation to distribute the vaccine to 32 spots in the country, that involved tons of dry ice and a great number of trucks.

In this context, Health Minister Ginés González García deemed the campaign as “epic”, and underlined it as “ the largest vaccination plan in Argentina’s history”. He also expressed that thanks to the joint work with local governments, this work can be carried out “guaranteeing equity for all Argentines”.

The first person in the country to get the jab was intensive care physician Francisco Traverso at the Posadas Hospital, just outside BA City. In 21 days, he’ll have to get the second dose of Sputnik-V:

Translation and VO: Fernando Farías

Web Production: Silvana Avellaneda- Julián Cortez