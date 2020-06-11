CORONAVIRUS - ENTRE RÍOS Entre Ríos

Coronavirus: Se investiga si un mate fue el nexo de 18 contagios

En la ciudad de Colón se investiga si compartir un mate en un gimnasio fue el motivo que genero 18  pacientes con Covid-19.

Mas detalles en el audio:

 

Noticias relacionadas

Entre Ríos

CORONAVIRUS - ENTRE RÍOS
Coronavirus: Se detectaron 6 casos positivos en Entre Ríos

ENTRE RÍOS

POLÍTICA
Urribarri será recibido por el presidente de Israel