CORONAVIRUS - ENTRE RÍOS Entre Ríos Coronavirus: Se investiga si un mate fue el nexo de 18 contagios 11/06/2020 emailFacebookTwitter En la ciudad de Colón se investiga si compartir un mate en un gimnasio fue el motivo que genero 18 pacientes con Covid-19. Mas detalles en el audio: http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/11203425/LRA42-GCHU-ERO-Coronavirus-Contagio-x-mate.mp3DESCARGAR Noticias relacionadas Entre Ríos CORONAVIRUS - ENTRE RÍOS Coronavirus: Se detectaron 6 casos positivos en Entre Ríos http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/11204037/LRA42-GCHU-ERO-infocovid19-11-06-2020.mp3DESCARGAR ENTRE RÍOS POLÍTICA Urribarri será recibido por el presidente de Israel http://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/11174720/20200611_informativo_urribarri_presidente_israel.mp3DESCARGAR